Caritas Croatia trucks with food arrive in Turkey

Source: OZAN KOSE / AFP

Two Caritas Croatia trucks which headed for Turkey on Friday in a convoy with Croatia's Civil Protection and Red Cross for security, traffic and logistic reasons, arrived in Ankara on Wednesday, Caritas Croatia said in a press release.

The press release said that in accordance with the instructions provided by the Turkish Caritas, due to unsafe travel conditions for foreign trucks to Iskenderun, the humanitarian aid was transshipped in one of the logistics centers in Ankara, and from there it will immediately be loaded into Turkish trucks and sent to the earthquake-affected areas.

The Caritas Croatia shipment is worth €174,000 and includes 80 pallets of various durable food products: baby food, jams and biscuits, pre-prepared meals, pate, meat and fish products, and other canned goods. Forty pallets were a donation from the Podravka food company, and the other forty were purchased with funds raised by Caritas Croatia.

In addition to the €100,000 that the Croatian Bishops’ Conference sent to Caritas Croatia for the needs of the victims and the €100,000 that the Croatian government earmarked for the victims in Syria, Caritas Croatia has so far raised nearly €65,000 for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.