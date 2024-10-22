Croatia among EU nations struggling most with living costs: 66% in financial hardship

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

66.3% of the Croatian population have difficulty meeting their basic monthly expenses. This puts Croatia in an unfortunate fourth place within the European Union in terms of the number of inhabitants who have problems with costs such as utilities, rent and food.

Greece tops the list. Almost 90 per cent of the population there have difficulties meeting basic living costs.

Only the inhabitants of Romania and Bulgaria are worse off than Croatia.

On average, 45.4% of EU citizens perceive the high cost of living as a problem.

The financial situation is best in the Netherlands, where less than a fifth of the population struggles with basic expenses.

Despite some problems, Germany ranks second after the Netherlands.