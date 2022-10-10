Croatia ‘most strongly’ condemns attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

Share:







Source: Ukrinform / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The Croatian Foreign Ministry on Monday most strongly condemned the latest attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another case in which innocent civilians will feel the most the consequences of the unjustified Russian aggression,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.

“Croatia again expresses support and solidarity with Ukraine and its people,” the ministry said.

Explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, which prompted calls for retaliation by the highest officials in Moscow.

Several Ukrainian cities were left without electricity or water after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning.

A number of people were killed or wounded in Kyiv, and explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in the west of Ukraine and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.