Croatia registers 570 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 570 new coronavirus cases and six related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases stands at 4,410. Among them are 553 infected persons who are being treated in hospital, including 23 placed on ventilators, while 2,751 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,241,383 persons have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 17,012 have died and 1,219,961 have recovered, including 756 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.64 per cent of the total population, or 70.92 per cent of adults, have been vaccinated.