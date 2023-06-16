Croatian export jumps 150% in 10 years of EU membership

Podijeli :

Aris Oikonomou / AFP

Export and investment are key for sustainable economic growth, Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) secretary-general Marina Rozic said on Thursday, adding that in ten years of EU membership, Croatia's export of services have gone up by 128% and total export by 150%.

“We generate 70% of export within the EU and our aim is to increase export to third markets which are the pool of raw materials and goods. We want to attract investment, notably in the digital and the green transition,” Rozic said at a conference on the new economic environment.

Both companies and institutions must increase the share of SMEs in international trade, increase the presence on third markets, and attract investment, she said.

Croatia has achieved the best possible integration with the EU and the next steps are joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and boosting competitiveness as well as attractiveness to investors, said Zdenko Lucic, state secretary at the Foreign Ministry and the prime minister’s envoy at the conference.

Global markets carry big potential for Croatia’s economic growth, he said. “It’s important to have information on the options companies have and on the tools at their disposal.”

The EU stimulates free and fair trade as one of the strongest drivers of growth and employment, so it has signed over 40 trade agreements with about 80 countries, said Peter Berz, head of the Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade.

In response to global challenges, the EU has focused on a sustainable approach to the digital and data economy, the conference heard. Stronger security, accessibility and sustainability are being sought for long-term energy solutions and a systematic alignment of strategic supply chains, it was said.

European countries are reviewing strategic global markets as well as dependence, notably on key technologies and raw materials, the HGK said in a press release.

Increased sustainability, resilience and inclusion are the factors on which the future of the EU economy is being built for an innovative and strong technological base and for strengthening the EU as a security and defence stakeholder, it was said.