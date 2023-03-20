Croatia’s aid to Turkey and Syria amounts to €5.4 million

Podijeli :

BULENT KILIC / AFP

Croatia will send more aid to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, so the total aid to Turkey will amount to €5 million and to Syria €400,000, Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Monday.

“We provided assistance after the earthquake and this afternoon at the donor conference for Turkey and Syria, we will announce additional pledges, which will bring our total support to Turkey to €5 million and to Syria to €400,000,” Grlic-Radman said ahead of the meeting of European heads of diplomacy in Brussels.

In a statement to journalists, the minister welcomed the peaceful and democratic presidential election in Montenegro.

He said that the expectation is that election will mean “the victory of a policy that will lead sovereign Montenegro towards the final adoption of European values and the rule of law and reopen the path to membership in the European Union.”

MiIo Djukanovic, candidate of the Democratic Party of Socialists, and Jakov Milatovic of the Europe Now Movement, will compete in the second round of elections in Montenegro.

Grlic-Radman announced that today the ministers would discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine, stressing that Croatia would continue providing aid to that country.

“That includes support for psychosocial rehabilitation and protection of various groups affected by the war, as well as mine clearance,” he said.