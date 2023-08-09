Croatia’s H1 exports increase 2.8%, imports decrease 0.3%

Podijeli :

Photo by Andrés López Maldonado on Unsplash

The value of Croatia's commodity exports in the first six months of 2023 was €11.2 billion, or 2.8% more than in the same period of 2022, while imports contracted by 0.3% to €19.7 billion, show first estimates published by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Wednesday.

The foreign trade deficit in the 2023 H1 was €8.3 billion, and the export-import coverage ratio rose to 58.1%. In the same period of 2022, it was 56.4%.

According to the DZS data, €7.9 billion worth of commodities was exported to EU countries in the first six months of this year, 2.1% more than in the corresponding period of 2022.

The value of imports from EU countries in that period grew by 4.1% to €15.1 billion.

Commodity exports to non-EU members grew by 4.4% to €3.6 billion, while imports from non-EU members dropped by 12.2% to €4.7 billion.