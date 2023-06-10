Dodig and Krajicek winners of Roland Garros doubles

Podijeli :

Unsplash, Ilustracija

Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig (38) and American Austin Krajicek (32) are the winners of the Roland Garros grand-slam doubles tournament, defeating the Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the grand final 6-3, 6-1.

In 80 minutes, the Croatian-American combination achieved the greatest success since they played together as a pair because they lost the final in Paris last year.

It is Dodig’s third Grand Slam title in the men’s doubles competition – in 2015 he went all the way in Roland Garros with Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo, and in 2021 he celebrated at the Australian Open with Slovakian Filip Polasek. For Austin Krajicek, who is a distant cousin of former Wimbledon winner Richard Krajicek, this is the first Grand Slam title.

Today was a very successful day for Croatian tennis because earlier Dino Prižmić celebrated in Paris in the junior competition.