Double-digit rises in traffic at Croatian airports in first seven months of 2024

Podijeli :

Pixabay

A total of 2.2 million passengers passed through Croatia's airports in July, up by 10.1% compared to July 2023, and 7.2 million passengers were registered in the January-July period, or 17.5% more than in the corresponding period in 2023, the national statistical office (DZS) has reported.

In June, there were 6.5% more aircraft landings/takeoffs (20,600), and in the first seven months of 2024, these operations rose 12.4% to over 78,000 year-on-year.

July saw a 31% rise in cargo handled by Croatia’s airports (slightly over 1,000 tonnes), and in the first seven months of 2024, the cargo handled by the airports increased 18.3% to 6,300 tonnes.

This July, Split Airport was the busiest with 748,100 passengers using its services, +0.7% on the year.

Dubrovnik Airport followed with a 17% rise to 520,500 passengers.

In terms of the number of passengers, the airport in the capital city of Zagreb ranked third, 430,500 passengers (+17.4% on the year) in July.

Over the period from January to July 2024, Zagreb Airport ranks first, catering for nearly 2.4 million passengers (+16.7%).

In terms of annual rise, the airport in Osijek ranks first with a jump of 39.1% to 891,100 from January to the end of July. In July alone, 324,400 passengers passed through that airport in east Croatia (+14.2%).

Croatia’s airports registered the busiest international traffic with airports in Germany, the UK and France.