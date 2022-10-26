DP party moves to have Croatia-MOL agreement declared null and void

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Deputy leader of the right-wing DP party, Mario Radic, said on Wednesday that his party had formally asked the State Attorney's Office (DORH) to declare the shareholders' agreement between Croatia and the Hungarian energy group MOL null and void.

The proposal relates to an agreement from 30 January 2009, he said.

He said that the proposal to launch the legal proceedings was submitted to DORH because it had been established by final judgments that the shareholders’ agreement was concluded on the basis of a criminal offence for which the then prime minister and MOL chairman of the board were convicted.

DORH is an independent, autonomous judicial body which is authorised and obliged to act against perpetrators of criminal offences and take legal action to protect the property of the Republic of Croatia, he said, adding that the Supreme Court President, Mr Dobronic, had publicly supported the proposal of his party.

Radic pointed out that the County Court established that the criminal offence of bribery for the agreement between Hernadi and Sanader had been committed, and that the Supreme Court upheld the indictment.

After a criminal offence is established in a proceeding, a civil lawsuit must be initiated to return all illegally acquired property, he said.

“We called on State Attorney-General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek to launch the legal proceedings without delay, which she is required to do by law, and we warned her that a lack of action is also a criminal offence,” said Radic.