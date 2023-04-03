Dubrovnik commemorates 27th anniversary of plane crash when Ronald Brown died

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL/ilustracija

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the crash of the US military plane in which 35 people died, including the US Secretary of Commerce Ronald Brown, a commemoration was held on Monday in Dubrovnik in the Memorial House that bears the name of that U.S. official.

The head of the Office for Political and Economic Affairs of the US Embassy in Croatia Amy Lillis, Dubrovnik Mayor Mato Frankovic, Deputy Prefect Josko Cebalo, Mario Curic on behalf of the Municipality of Konavle and Ivan Maslac on behalf of Dubrovnik Airport signed the book of condolences.

I really appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in commemorating this tragedy. It is also proof of true commitment to the further development of good relations between our two countries, said Amy Lillis of the US Embassy.

Mayor Mato Frankovic recalled what the arrival of the American Secretary of Commerce meant for Croatia at that time.

“At that time, the arrival of such a high-ranking delegation to Croatia meant a lot, given that it was still wartime. The goal of that visit was to strengthen relations between the USA and Croatia, as well as significant investments for the post-war development of Croatia, and today, 27 years later, we are witnessing extremely strong ties between the two countries and increasingly strong investments in the Croatian economy,” said Frankovic, pointing out that the city will always remember them and “their desire to establish peace as soon as possible and for life in Croatia to develop as it is developing today”.

After the commemoration in Dubrovnik, members of the delegations laid wreaths on Mount St. Ivan in Konavle, the scene of the accident, the City announced.

On 3 April 1996, 35 passengers and crew members died in a plane crash not far from Dubrovnik Airport.

Among the dead were two Croatian citizens, and one of them was photojournalist Niksa Antonini, a photo editor in several Croatian newspapers.