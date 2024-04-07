€15m set aside to subsidise citizens’ purchase of high energy efficiency vehicles

Podijeli :

The Croatian Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund has advertised a public call, worth €15 million, for granting appropriations to citizens for buying energy efficient vehicles, and the submission of applications for grants starts on 22 April.

The fund cites categories of vehicles eligible for subsidising, and the purchase of electric bikes is excluded from the scheme.

The Fund believes that the grants under this €15 million scheme will lead to the registration of new 2,000 energy efficient vehicles.

The grants can vary between €2,500 to €9,000 per vehicle.

The grant recipient is supposed to use the car at least two years after the registration of their car, and only after that the owner can sell it.