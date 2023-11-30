Euro area’s inflation slows to 2.4% in Nov, Croatia with second highest rate

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The inflation rate in the 20-member euro zone slid to 2.4% in November, a record low since the summer of 2021, and Croatia was still among the EU member states with the strongest growth in consumer prices, according to the EU's statistical office Eurostat.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) shows that the euro area’s inflation rate slowed to 2.4% in November, while in Croatia, inflation measured by HICP stood at 5.5%.

Slovakia had the highest inflation rate in November, of 6.9% year on year.

Month on month, Croatia’s inflation rate in November fell by 0.4%.