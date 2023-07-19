Eurostat: Euro zone annual inflation rate drops in June

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.5% in June 2023, down from 6.1% in May.

European Union annual inflation was 6.4% in June 2023, down from 7.1% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 9.6%. The figures were published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union on Wednesday.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (1.0%), Belgium and Spain (both 1.6%).

The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (19.9%), Slovakia (11.3%) and Czechia (11.2%).

Compared with May,annual inflation fell in twenty-five Member States, remained stable in one and rose in one.

In Croatia, consumer prices measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices, rose by 8.3% on the year.