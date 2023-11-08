Fortenova withdraws all Coca-Cola drinks from retail, wholesale network

Podijeli :

N1 / Dora Cimić

Fortenova Group said on Wednesday that it was withdrawing, of its own accord, all Coca-Cola non-alcoholic beverages from its retail and wholesale network.

The temporary decision will be in place until Fortenova Group obtains from the competent institutions and the producer official information about product safety and instructions on further action, the company said.

Coca-Cola confirmed earlier in the day that it was temporarily withdrawing a batch of Coca-Cola Original Taste drinks in 500ml plastic bottles and two limited series of Romerquelle Emotion Blueberry Pomegranate in 330ml glass bottles following an order by the State Inspectorate.

The State Inspectorate had ordered the company to temporarily withdraw the suspect products from the market after several persons sought medical attention after drinking them.

The State Inspectorate took samples of the drinks in question and carried out an inspection at the Coca-Cola company in Zagreb.

“The inspection process is ongoing, and as soon as we receive the results of the analysis, the Sanitary Inspectorate will take the measures as provided for under the law and the State Inspectorate will inform the public,” it said.