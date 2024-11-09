Four arrested following assaults against foreign workers in Split

Four young men, including three underage boys, were arrested by the local police on late Friday evening after they assaulted a foreign worker in Split's neighbourhood of Mertojak where he was delivering goods, the police in this second biggest Croatian town reported on Saturday morning.

The police reported three more assaults against delivery couriers, who are foreign workers, in Split while they were performing their job last night.

Concerning the Mertojak incident, one of the underage assailants and the delivery man sustained light injuries, and they received medical assistance.

Those four attackers were identified and arrested by the Split police

Furthermore, another delivery man, a Nepalese, sustained serious injuries, when unidentified attackers assaulted him in Bracka Ulica Street. The courier got his arm broken in the incident.

In the Put Plokita neighbourhood, four young locals damaged seven mopeds parked there to be used by foreign delivery men.

Three unidentified masked men physically assaulted an Indian delivery man while he was delivering food and inflicted light injuries on him in another incident last night in Split.

The incidents prompted the local law enforcement authorities to step up patrolling through the city all night, said the city police spokeswoman Antonela Lolic on Saturday.