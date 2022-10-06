HANFA: Financial services sector ready for euro adoption

Share:







Source: Image by Philippe Delavie from Pixabay

The financial services sector which is under HANFA's supervision is ready for the adoption of the euro, the Council of the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency (HANFA) said in a statement from its meeting on Thursday.

The Council met to discuss the introduction of the euro in the financial sector, the impact of ongoing legislative activities on non-banking financial services, and the situation on the capital market and the voluntary pension funds market.

HANFA has carried out all the necessary preparations for the dual display of prices, held workshops with supervisors and made other preparations, according to the statement.

Finance Ministry officials spoke of forthcoming legislative activities, saying that the legislative framework would be amended to ensure the implementation of the EU regulation on the Pan-European Personal Pension Product, the resolution on the framework for the recovery and resolution of central counterparties, and amendments to the Capital Market Act and the Insurance Act. Rules governing compulsory motor vehicle liability insurance would also be amended to align them with EU law.