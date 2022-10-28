Independent Union of Science declines government offer of base pay rise

Share:







The Independent Union of Science and Higher Education on Friday said that its Grand Council unanimously declined the government's offer of a base pay rise of 6% as of 1 October 2022 and of 2% as of 1 April 2023, as well as the offers of increases in material rights.

“The government’s offer does not suit the current economic circumstance. It did not respect the drop in the real salaries of members of the Union in 2022,” it was said in the press release.

Health, social welfare and culture sector unions accept government offer

Earlier on Friday, unions of workers in the health, health insurance, social welfare and cultural sectors said their members had accepted the government’s offer of a base pay rise of 6% as of 1 October 2022 and of 2% as of 1 April 2023.

The unions said their members had also accepted the government’s offer of an increase in the Christmas bonus and the holiday allowance from HRK 1,500 to 1,750 each and in the gift for children from HRK 600 to 754, as well as its offer to continue negotiations on the base pay in September 2023.

By accepting the offer, we have secured a 12.44% rise in the base pay for public sector workers in the period from 1 May 2022 to 1 April 2023, those unions said.