Iranian embassy in Zagreb denies claims of drone sale to Russia

Source: JIM WATSON / AFP /Ilustracija

The Iranian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday issued a press release in which it denies in the strongest terms the claim that Iran sold unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia and labelled those allegations as propaganda against Iran.

Ukraine and its western allies claim that Russia is using Iranian “kamikaze” drones in its assaults against targets in Ukraine and that there is a plenty of evidence corroborating these statements, while the US Administration has stated that Iran has deployed experts to Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and strongly condemns unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that it has sold unmanned aerial vehicles and weapons for the purpose of use in war in Ukraine or did provide any assistance in this regard. Such unfounded claims, which are solely based on false flags and fabricated assumptions, are nothing more than a propaganda apparatus to further political agenda against Iran,” the embassy says.

“In this regard, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in good faith and in accordance with its constructive approach toward the war in Ukraine, stands ready to engage constructively in joint technical and expert cooperation to clarify the unfounded accusations leveled against Iran,” reads the press release.

“Since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken a clear, consistent, and unwavering position, emphasizing that all UN Member States must fully respect the purposes and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter as well as international law, including sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.”

“As a country that has been confronted with and affected by the devastation caused by an imposed war, the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any conflict or war anywhere in the world,” reads the press release.

” The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported peace and ending the conflict in Ukraine and urged the parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalating tensions, and engage in a meaningful process for addressing the root causes of the situation and settling their disputes through peaceful means.”