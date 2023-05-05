Latvia invites Croatia and Southeast Europe to cooperate in tech industry

Podijeli :

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/ilustracija

Latvia, whose tech sector is rapidly growing, has invited tech companies from Croatia and Southeast Europe to establish partnerships and jointly enter foreign markets.

Founders of startup companies, investors and technology enthusiasts from the Balkan countries and surrounding regions are invited to participate in the ‘hackathon’ that will take place in Riga from 3 to 5 June, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) said.

The LIAA and Latvian company Helve are the initiators of partnerships between Latvia and Croatia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Greece.

They have invited all interested parties to Latvia’s capital, Riga, to attend a hackaton, an event where software developers intensively cooperate on projects.

We can see many common values between the Baltic and the Balkan countries, as well as the wider region, said Zane Grants, head of the HackCodeX event.

We want to give a welcome to participants from Southeast Europe and show them what the Baltic countries offer. This will be the first step towards unlocking Northern Europe, she added.

The organiser told Hina they were very interested in cooperating with Croatia.

This is an opportunity for innovators from Southeast Europe to explore and immerse themselves in the technology-driven culture of Northern Europe, the home of some of the world’s most successful start-ups and other tech companies, the organiser said.

Local companies such as Emergn, Area and Ubiquiti will present their technological solutions to guests from Southeast Europe, who will also be able to present their own solutions.

Because of their many start-ups and tech innovation, the Baltic states – Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania – are often dubbed the “new Nordic countries”, after the technologically advanced Finland, Sweden and other Northern Europe countries.

Last year, Latvia was declared the most startup-friendly country in the world thanks to its legislation, taxes, and the possibility to buy shares in such companies, according to Index Ventures.