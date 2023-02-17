MEPs call for safer cycling, more paths and parking places

Podijeli :

Source: Ilustracija / Pexels

The European Commission needs to develop a European cycling strategy to double the number of kilometres cycled in Europe by 2030, secure more parking places and bike lanes, and increase the safety of cyclists in traffic, according to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament this week.

The resolution, adopted at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday, called on governments and local authorities to invest in cycling infrastructure and reduce VAT rates for the purchase, rental and repair of bicycles and e-bikes.

The significance and potential of cycling have increased further during the coronavirus pandemic. In terms of health, cycling has proved to be a safer option than riding trains, buses and other means of transport, and it also helps protect the climate because it does not pollute the environment.

But sufficient traffic safety for cyclists is lacking. From 2010 to 2019, the number of cyclist deaths increased by 23%, crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday.

Croatian MEP Valter Flego (Renew) believes that the necessary European funds are intended solely for strengthening the cycling infrastructure.

“There should be very specific and clear EU funds through which cities and municipalities will then build cycling paths, all the more so because we know that we can connect a couple of regions or countries through cycling tourism projects,” Flego told Hina and added that more cycling paths are needed, citing the example of the once popular former Istrian Parenzana railway line which is now a cycling and walking path.

One of the brighter Croatian examples is the eastern city of Osijek with 45 kilometres of bicycle paths.

The resolution also underlines that cyclotourism and cycling in rural areas can be developed by accelerating the development of the EuroVelo network of bicycle paths and its 17 routes that pass across the entire European continent.

Four EuroVelo routes pass through Croatia – the Danube Route (EV6), the Mediterranean Route (EV8), the Amber Route (EV9) and the Iron Curtain Route (EV13).