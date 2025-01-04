Milanovic and Primorac submit reports on financing of their campaigns

Podijeli :

N1

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) reported on Saturday that both presidential candidates, the incumbent Zoran Milanovic and his rival Dragan Primorac, submitted their reports on the financing of their election campaigns before the deadline which expires at midnight Saturday.

The details of their expenditures and donors will be revealed on Tuesday.

The presidential runoff will be held on 12 January, as in the first round, held on 29 December, none of the eight candidates received 50% plus one vote from all voters who participate. The second round will feature Milanovic, supported by the Opposition SDP and its partners, and Primorac, supported by the ruling HDZ arty and other members of the governing majority.