Minister: Probe into Hungarian helicopter crash ongoing, bodies still in Croatia

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSEL

The investigation into the Hungarian military helicopter's crash with three fatalities is still under way, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said on Monday, adding that the bodies are still in Croatia and will be seen off soon.

It’s “a very complex process” as it concerns the Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Centre, the involvement of Hungarian investigators and the fact that the difficult terrain where the helicopter crashed is hampering the recovery of the wreckage,” Banozic said in Split, adding that about 70 people are on the ground every day.

“We can’t be sure how much will be made public because it is the helicopter of an ally after all,” he said about the investigation.

Banozic once again extended condolences to the families of the three victims “as well as to members of the Hungarian Air Force “in these difficult moments.”

He said the bodies are still in Croatia. “I’m confident we’ll inform the public soon, when everything is ready to see them off. In this way, we wish to help our Hungarian colleagues, given the situation they found themselves in in this tragedy.”

The Defence Ministry said the Croatian army completed the recovery of the helicopter’s parts this morning and that German employees of the Airbus company were also engaged in dismantling the last parts.

The Hungarian Airbus H145M was training at the Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Center at Colonel Mirko Vukusic barracks. It crashed near Drnid, Sibenik-Knin County around noon last Wednesday while returning from a mission to Zemunik air base.

All three crew members were killed. The bodies of two were found immediately after the accident, while the body of the third victim was found under the wreckage on Thursday.