Minister: Zagreb reconstruction will cost nearly as much as Peljesac Bridge

In Zagreb County 148 post-reconstruction projects are financed from the EU Solidarity Fund in the amount of €273 million, which is nearly the value of Peljesac Bridge minus the access roads, Construction Minister Branko Bacic said in Zapresic near Zagreb on Friday.

The reconstruction money from the Solidarity Fund for the Zagreb earthquake will have been spent in a couple of days, while the money for the Petrinja earthquake was spent 16 days ago, Bacic said, adding that 118% of the funds envisaged has been “realised” thus far.

All replacement buildings in the Zagreb area will have been built or under construction by year’s end, he said.

The construction of apartment buildings will be financed from the Solidarity Fund and through energy efficiency projects, he added.

Zapresic has been subsidising about 70 tenancy rights holders since the 2020 earthquake and will continue to do so until their flats have been reconstructed, Mayor Zeljko Turk said.