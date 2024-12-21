Montenegro to observe day of mourning on Monday in sympathy with Zagreb

The Montenegrin government has declared Monday, 23 December, a day of mourning in response to the tragic incident at a school in Zagreb which resulted in the death of a seven-year-old pupil and the injuring of three more children and a teacher, said Prime Minister Milojko Spajic on Saturday.

PM Spajic expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the murdered child in a post on X.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Our thoughts are with our neighbours,” Spajic wrote on X.

A primary school in Zagreb’s residential area of Prečko was the site of a knife attack on Friday morning, resulting in the death of the seven-year-old first grader and injuries to several pupils and a teacher as well as the 19-year-old attacker, a former student of the school, who was arrested immediately after the attack.