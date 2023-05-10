Obesity will shorten children’s life, WHO regional director says

Podijeli :

FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

The consequences of childhood obesity will significantly impact the quality and length of life of future generations, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Office for Europe, Robb Butler, said on Wednesday.

If we don’t act now, the consequences in the future will be big, affecting our economies, health systems and the quality and length of life of our children and grandchildren, Butler told a press conference after a summit of European leaders’ spouses on the prevention of obesity in children, which was organised in Zagreb by the Croatian president’s office and the WHO’s Office for Europe.

Today we created a network of European leaders’ spouses so that united we could launch the prevention of this rampant public health problem, which will shorten life expectancy in Croatia by three and a half years and in the European region by three, said Croatian First Lady Sanja Music-Milanovic.

Thirty-five per cent of children in Croatia and 26% in Europe are overweight or obese, she added.

The Zagreb Declaration, expected to be the cornerstone in obesity prevention in the WHO’s European region, was adopted at the summit.

Butler voiced hope that the summit and the declaration will mark the start of a decline in the number of children fighting obesity.

Childhood obesity is a complex issue affecting every corner of the European region and the world, he said, adding that, as adults, overweight or obese children are at risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and at least 13 types of cancer.

Current trends indicate that will only grow, he said.

It is estimated that in only 12 years, 28 million children in 53 countries in the European region will be obese, and that this preventable epidemic will cost European society $800 million by 2035.

Music-Milanovic said between 92% and 94% of people in Croatia die of the five leading diseases related to obesity – cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, some mental disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She said that following a decrease in the number of overweight children, COVID happened.

Obesity was a risk factor not only for worse outcomes and infection, but COVID also brought an extremely sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the main causes of the obesity pandemic in the world, she said, adding that all countries which had started to reduce the problem are now back to square one or in an even worse situation than before.

Music-Milanovic and Butler said the fight against childhood obesity was a multi-sector issue which must be dealt with not only by the ministry of health but also those of finance, urbanism, construction and agriculture because the problem is both individual and social.

The First Lady said a decision was made today to establish a European obesity prevention centre.

The Zagreb Declaration brings a number of recommendations related to diet, physical activity, the promotion of breastfeeding, measures in kindergartens and schools, support for parents, and health services for overweight children.