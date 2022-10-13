PM: Final decision on Croatia’s Schengen entry expected in early December

Share:







Source: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that a final decision on Croatia's accession to the European Union's Schengen passport-free travel area could be expected in early December.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) is expected to vote on the report on Croatia’s readiness for Schengen membership on 24 or 25 October, after which the European Parliament would vote on it on 9 November, Plenkovic told a press conference in Zagreb.

The final decision is made by the Schengen member states, and the role of the European Parliament is only advisory. The rules of procedure require the Council, that is the member states, to request an opinion of the European Parliament.

“The final decision on Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area will be put before the EU Home Affairs Council most likely in early December,” Plenkovic said.

He said that in that way Croatia would meet its two strategic goals of deeper EU integration — “entering the core circle of 15 or so countries that are members of both NATO and the EU and of the Schengen and euro areas.”

Portuguese MEP Paulo Rangel, the European Parliament’s rapporteur responsible for drafting the opinion on Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area, said on Monday that Croatia was fully prepared for Schengen membership.

Rangel visited Croatia last week. He visited the Police Station in Cetingrad, the Centre for Asylum Seekers in Zagreb and the Police Directorate, and met with senior government officials.