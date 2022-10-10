Police apprehend suspect following murder in downtown Sarajevo

Share:







Source: N1

One person was killed and another one was seriously injured in two incidents that took place on Monday evening at two locations in the center of Sarajevo, and according to the Sarajevo Canton Interior Ministry, police detained one suspect believed to be responsible for both attacks.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Mirza Hadziabdic, confirmed to N1 that police were informed around 7:50 p.m. that two persons were injured in the area of the municipality of Center Sarajevo by a suspect who used a knife.

The suspect was apprehended.

One of the injured persons meanwhile passed away, and the other one was transported for medical assistance.

Sarajevo Canton Prosecutors are looking into the case.