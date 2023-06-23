Probe continues in crash of Hungarian helicopter in Dalmatian hinterland

Podijeli :

HGSS, Ilustracija

An investigation into the crash of an Hungarian Airbus H145M near the Croatian town of Drnis is ongoing and parts of the wreck are being pulled out, the local head of the Civil Protection services told the Croatian national broadcaster on Friday morning.

The Hungarian Airbus H145M was training at the Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Center at Colonel Mirko Vukusic barracks. It crashed near Drnis, Sibenik-Knin County around noon on Wednesday while returning from a mission to Zemunik air base.

All three crew members were killed. The bodies of two were found yesterday immediately after the accident, while the body of the third victim was found on Thursday.

The helicopter fell in the canyon of the River Cikola between Pakovo Selo and Miljevci, which is an inaccessible and rugged terrain. On top of that, sweltering heat is making the investigation and the recovery of the wreck more difficult, said the head of the Civil Protection unit in Drnis.

A number of army servicemen and firefighters are on the ground.

The wreck is going to be transported to the Zemunik airbase for further analyses.