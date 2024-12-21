Pupils and teacher, admitted to hospital after school stabbing spree, stable

Podijeli :

Pixsell/Matija Habljak

A 15-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries in the Zagreb school stabbing spree on Friday and who underwent a surgery in the KBC Rebro hospital, is in a stable condition, the hospital said on Saturday morning.

The teacher who sustained severe stab wounds while trying to protect children against the 19-year-old attacker who went on this stabbing spree, is also in a stable condition, the Sveti Duh hospital reported this morning.

She is still on a ventilator and later in the day she will undergo further checks.

Other children who were admitted to Zagreb hospitals after the knife attack at the Prečko Elementary School in which a seven-year-old first-grader died, are not in a life-threatening condition.

The 19-year-old attacker, a former student who lives near the school, is also being treated in the Sveti Duh hospital for self-inflicted injuries due to his mental issues.

“The attacker is in the hospital under police guard, and investigators will speak to him once he recovers. It was not possible to interview him, as he has been treated at a medical facility,” the chief police commander, Nikola Milina said on Friday evening.

The attacker’s mother has told local media that her son had an “emotionally unstable personality” and that he had been admitted to a psychiatric ward several times in the past.

Milina told the Nova TV broadcaster that the motive can only be discussed after the criminal investigation is completed.

The Zagreb police director, Marko Rasic, told commercial broadcasters on Friday evening that the 19-year-old, who killed the seven-year-old child and wounded three more children and a teacher in a school stabbing spree, will be charged with aggravated murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Croatia is observing a day of mourning today.