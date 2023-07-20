Severe storm claims four lives, injures dozens in Croatia

Podijeli :

Ena Kasalo/N1

A severe thunderstorm that swept through continental Croatia on Wednesday afternoon claimed two lives in Zagreb and another one in the eastern Slavonia region, leaving dozens of people injured in the capital.

A 50-year-old pedestrian and a 48-year-old driver were killed on site after trees fell on them and a 40-year-old man in Cerna in Brod-Posavina County was crushed to death after a tree fell on his car.

The heavy thunderstorm battered several counties, causing the worst damage and injuring the most people in Zagreb.

The Civil Protection Directorate said that “several dozen people” were injured in Zagreb, and city hospitals reported about 60 injured people. Nineteen people were admitted to Sveti Duh Hospital alone; three of them suffered serious injuries, but only one was detained for further treatment.

The storm wreaked havoc across the city, ripping off roofs and roof tiles, knocking down chimneys, uprooting trees and flooding the streets. Emergency services in the City of Zagreb and Zagreb County received more than 1,300 calls from citizens requesting assistance. Firefighters were clearing up the streets and workers from the ZET municipal transport company were out in the field all night working to restore public transport.

Gale-force winds also battered the northern counties of Krapina-Zagorje, Varazdin and Medjimurje and the eastern counties of Brod-Posavina, Pozega-Slavonia and Vukovar-Srijem, felling trees, damaging properties and causing power cuts.

The property damage is yet to be assessed, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has pledged government assistance in repairing the damage.

Firefighter killed while clearing debris

A firefighter with the voluntary fire brigade in the eastern town of Tovarnik, Zvonko Drmic, was killed on Wednesday evening while clearing the debris caused by the storm, bringing the death toll to four.

The Croatian Fire Service extended condolences to his family and friends.