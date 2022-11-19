Share of women in businesses’ ownership structure 27%

Share:







Source: Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

The share of women in the ownership structure of businesses in Croatia in 2021 was 26.7%, shows an analysis by the Financial Agency (FINA), released on the occasion of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, observed on November 19.

Women sole owners in 1 of 5 businesses

The analysis shows that in 2021 women were the sole owners of 25,198 businesses, a share of 18.6%, and that they co-owned with men and/or legal entities another 11,053 businesses, which puts the share of women’s entrepreneurship in the total number of businesses at 26.7%.

The share of businesses founded exclusively by women ranged from 18.3% in 2015 to 22% in 2020.

In 2021, a total of 135, 869 businesses

In 2021, of a total of 135, 869 businesses, 51.4% were owned exclusively by men, 5.7% were owned by legal entities, 8.1% had a mixed ownership structure while the ownership structure of 16. 2% or 21,991 businesses could not be determined.

Bjelovar-Bilogora County has largest share of businesses owned by women

Broken down by county, Bjelovar-Bilogora County had the largest share of businesses owned exclusively by women, 21.2%, or 456 out of 2,150 businesses, while 1,093 businesses or 50.8% were owned by men.

The share of businesses owned exclusively by women was lowest in Požega-Slavonia County, 15.4.1%, while 59.6% were owned by men.

Nominally, the largest number of businesses owned exclusively by women was registered in the City of Zagreb, 8,904, a share of 19.4%, FINA says.

Revenue highest in retail sector

The largest share of businesses owned by women were businesses categorised as Other services (49.6%).

Nominally, women were most represented in Professional, scientific and technical activities – of 5,720 businesses in that area, 26.5% were owned by women.

Women entrepreneurs in the retail sector earned the highest total revenue, in the amount of HRK 12.8 billion, followed by women entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry, with revenue amounting to HRK 5.7 billion, and women entrepreneurs in the construction sector, with HRK 3.7 billion.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)