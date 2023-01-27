Suspects being questioned over disappearance of sanctioned yacht

Podijeli :

Several people are being questioned about the case of a Russian yacht under sanctions, the Irina VU, sailing out from the Croatian port of Betina on the island of Murter, the Ministry of Interior reported on Friday.

According to the ministry, the questioning is being conducted by the Split-Dalmatia County Police Department in cooperation with their colleagues from the Adriatic city of Sibenik.

Law enforcement authorities are also searching the offices and homes of the suspects.

On 20 January, Sea Minister Oleg Butkovic said that his ministry had committed two omissions regarding the sailing out of that Russian yacht under sanctions and that disciplinary action would be taken against the head of the Navigation Security Department and the Sibenik Port Authority.

The Irina VU was banned from leaving Croatian waters as it is on a list of assets of Russian oligarchs under EU, US and UK sanctions. It was stolen from the marina on Murter island early last October.

An almost identical yacht sailed into its place in the port, while the original is currently in a Turkish marina in the Aegean Sea. An international warrant has been issued for it and Croatia’s State Attorney’s Office and Security and Intelligence Agency as well as international agencies are investigating how the yacht ended up in Turkey despite the blockade.

Butkovic said the Sea Ministry must take additional surveillance measures for all sanctioned yachts and those relating to the exchange of information among port authorities.