Two members of LGBTIQ community attacked in Split

Source: Andriy Popov / Panthermedia / Profimedia

The LGBTIQ community in the coastal city of Split on Saturday evening reported a physical attack on several of its members, while the local police reported that a man sustained light injuries in the attack and that an investigation is underway.

Split Pride said on its website that the attack happened on Friday evening when several young men entered a club where an LGBTIQ event was taking place, attacking two young men who were kissing there, shouting insults at the participants in the event and forcing them out. Outside the club they again attacked the two men, sending them fleeing a few apartment blocks from the scene.

One of the men who were attacked sought medical help early on Saturday morning, with the police saying he sustained light injuries in the attack and that they are investigating the case.