UNICEF Croatia collecting donations for Libyan children

Shutterstock / Ilustracija

UNICEF Croatia is collecting donations for the children of Libya, where disastrous flooding has claimed thousands of lives, leaving survivors with nothing.

UNICEF Croatia calls for making donations online at www.unicef.hr or by making payments into its bank account: HR9223600001501092532, poziv na broj 2365-982, model 00.

The proportions of the disaster are huge, hundreds of thousands of children and their families have been left with virtually nothing and they urgently need help, safe accommodation, food, drinking water and medicines. Your donation can help save lives, UNICEF Croatia says.

It recalls that Storm Daniel has caused unprecedented flooding, torrents and landslides, destroying everything in their way. The situation is still particularly critical in the city of Derna, where the flood wave, caused by dam ruptures, has razed entire neighbourhoods to the ground. More than 12,000 people are estimated to have been killed, including a large number of children. More than 10,000 people are held missing.