US Speaker Pelosi: Ukraine is fighting for democracy for all of us

Source: N1

The Ukrainian people are fighting for democracy for all of us, said Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday in Zagreb.

“Crimea is Ukraine,” Pelosi emphasised in her address. “Unfortunately, we now know that Russia’s actions in Crimea are only one dimension of a comprehensive attack on Ukraine and democracy,” she added.

Pelosi is participating in the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform in Zagreb, organised by the Croatian parliament and the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada.

Pelosi noted that Ukraine’s struggle is important for all democracies. “The Ukrainian people are fighting for democracy in their country, but they are also fighting for all of us,” said the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The US has sent more than 60 billion dollars in humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Pelosi added that Washington will continue to support Kyiv. “That is what we will do – until victory is achieved,” she said.

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian cities, and civilian and energy infrastructure.

Pelosi accused Russia that “attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes” and stressed that sanctions against Russia should continue.