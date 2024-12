Ana Brnabić: Gospodine Picula, jeste li slijepi ili korumpirani?

The European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia @TPicula condemned the “attack” on @DraganDjilas. I am asking everyone from the EU, especially @eusrbija and @EGiaufretEU, as well as all people in Serbia, to watch the video (below) showing that alleged attack.

Everyone, even the… https://t.co/aFyt1Cpbl9 pic.twitter.com/itcX43MMOf

— Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) December 20, 2024