VIDEO / Asteroid izgorio iznad Rusije, snimljena spektakularna vatrena kugla

The first videos of the #asteroid #C0WEPC5 entry in #Russia are coming out on @telegram . It appears to be very similar to previous asteroid entires (2022 WJ, 2023 CX1, 2024 BX1). Lots of fragments at the end, it probably dropped some rocks in a remote forested area. pic.twitter.com/LnVyTMA7oO

— Denis Vida (@meteordoc) December 3, 2024