Trump će sljedeći tjedan predstaviti plan za kraj rata u Ukrajini? “Sastat ću se sa saveznicima”

Pleased to announce my participation @MunSecConf 2025. As @POTUS‘s Special Envoy for Russia & Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about @realdonaldtrump‘s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us. #MSC2025 pic.twitter.com/GLUhgI46H7

— Gen. Keith Kellogg (@SPE_Kellogg) February 4, 2025