FOTO, VIDEO / Zbog rekordnih vrućina zaglavio se most u New Yorku

Third Avenue Bridge Stuck 🌉

📍#NYC

The 3rd Ave Bridge stuck is stuck in the “open” position due to overheating machinery. FDNY Marine Units are en route to assist in cooling down the machinery to expedite the closure of the Third Avenue Bridge. Avoid the area and expect traffic… pic.twitter.com/zlEHGSC0eE

— Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 8, 2024