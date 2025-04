Helikopter se srušio u rijeku Hudson u New Yorku, najmanje šest osoba poginulo

#BREAKING: A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River near Pier 25, close to West Side Highway & Spring Street. Emergency crews are on scene, with traffic delays reported in the area.

The aircraft involved is a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV, registration N216MH.#HudsonRiver pic.twitter.com/7LnwKM0VVN

— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) April 10, 2025