Kijev tvrdi: Rusi na Ukrajinu ispalili interkontinentalnu balističku raketu!

🇺🇦⚡ #Ukraine: Explosions rang out in Dnipro during Russian missile assault.

Since early in the morning, the Russian army has massively attacked the region.

For now, it is known about the damage to an industrial enterprise in #Dnipro. There were also two fires in the city. pic.twitter.com/IGntMGCdNY

— AsgardIntel Fryer 🐦‍🔥 (@AsgardIntel) November 21, 2024