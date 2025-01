Muškarac koji je izgorio u Cybertrucku ispred Trumpove zgrade bio je vojnik, policija objavila detalje

#BREAKING Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs, CO, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle in the explosion investigation.

Per the @ClarkCountyNV Coroner:

Cause of death: intraoral gunshot wound.

Manner of death: suicide.

The Investigation remains ongoing.

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 2, 2025