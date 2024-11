Žestoki ruski napad na Ukrajinu, sirene u cijeloj zemlji! Rusi digli i bombardere

Whole of Ukraine on alert: About 6 groups of Russian cruise missiles fired earlier by Tu-95 bombers, perhaps 3 in each group, are maneuvering in various parts of the country. In the capital, Kyiv, two Shahed attack drones are flying over the southern part of the city. pic.twitter.com/BmtrkXGvlk

— Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) November 13, 2024