Kći Bushovog potpredsjednika podržala Kamalu. Trump: Glupa je kao noć

I felt this in my soul ❤️❤️

“There’s nothing like a Trump rally..

However, rallies and positive poll numbers are not going to win this election.

It’s gonna be GOD! 🙌

There’s a spiritual element that’s at work here. There are dark forces that are reigning against this man.… pic.twitter.com/MTNCcNr7XV

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 21, 2024