Zelenski: Brutalni napadi dokazuju da Rusija ne razmišlja o miru, a svijet to dopušta

Today, all day long, work continued in the city of Dobropillya, the Donetsk region, following a Russian strike. It was one of the most brutal attacks, a combined strike carefully planned to cause maximum damage. Missiles, along with Shahed drones, targeted the central part of the… pic.twitter.com/bipdh5iS9I

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2025