Union of state administration employees to go on strike

N1

The union of state administration employees decided on Friday to go on strike in judicial bodies and prosecutor's offices after failed negotiations with the Justice Ministry on a €400 pay rise for the lowest-ranked judicial staff.

A decision on when the strike will be held will be made on Monday, union president Iva Suskovic told Hina.

On the other hand, the Croatian Police Union (SPH), as the representative union for state administration employees, said the time of negotiations with the government on pay rises had been set.

The SPH is participating in the drafting a new law on wages in state administration and public services, the union said, adding that negotiations are under way to find measures to improve the standard until the law is passed.

The SPH said it supported all efforts aimed at improving the status of all state administration and public sector employees, including the judicial police, but added that right now industrial actions could only hamper the fight for better entitlements and conditions.