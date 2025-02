Božinović kaže da je Hrvatska najsigurnija zemlja u EU-u. Što kaže Eurostat?

In 2023, 10% of people in the EU reported experiencing crime, violence or vandalism in their neighbourhood⚠️🚓

Highest shares in:

🇬🇷Greece (20.9%)

🇳🇱Netherlands (16.7%)

Lowest in:

🇭🇷Croatia (1.4%)

🇱🇹Lithuania (2.7%)

