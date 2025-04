Mijenja li se narativ o Jasenovcu na štetu žrtava?

Today, on the 80th anniversary of the camp breakout, we honour the memory of those murdered in Jasenovac.

We must never forget the crimes committed there, mostly against Serbs, but also Jews, Roma & others.

Remembering the past, we reiterate our commitment to a future of peace. pic.twitter.com/5aWKGtTgmV

— EU in Bosnia and Herzegovina (@eubih) April 22, 2025