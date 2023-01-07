80th anniversary of Nikola Tesla’s death observed in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay

Members of the Nikola Tesla Association - Genius for the Future and representatives of the City of Zagreb and Rudjer Boskovic Institute on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the great inventor's death by laying wreaths at his monument in Zagreb.

One of the greatest world inventors of all times died at the New Yorker hotel in New York on 7 January 1943, leaving a big legacy and changing the world forever with his incredible inventions and successful patents.

Tesla’s most important inventions include the polyphase power system and the rotating magnetic field, alternating current generation and transmission technology, the Tesla Coil, lighting with currents of high frequency, wireless radiosignal and energy transfer, teleautomatics, the Tesla Turbine, and radio.

Tesla received 15 honorary doctorates around the world and spoke eight languages. In his honour, the unit for magnetic induction is called Tesla. Having built the power plant on the Niagara Falls, his childhood dream came true.